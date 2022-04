A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area until 8 PM. Temperatures to start for your Sunday are in the lower 40s. A pleasant and very spring-like start considering it is the first day of spring and we’ll quickly warm up into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Strong southerly winds are set to pick up as well in response to our next incoming storm system. Sustained winds will be upwards of 20-25 mph with gusts upward of 35+ mph. Extremely dry conditions will also be in place which is why we’re seeing red flag warnings for the entire viewing area.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 26 DAYS AGO