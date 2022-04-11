‘The Crown’ Prequel In Talks at Netflix

Netflix's "The Power of the Dog," starring Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is a front runner at the 2022 Oscars. The movie — written and directed by legendary director Jane Campion — is about two brothers, Phil (Cumberbatch) and George (Plemons), who run a ranch in Montana in the 1920s. When George marries Rose (Dunst) and accepts her son, Peter (Smit-McPhee), as his stepson, Phil makes it his business to try to chase them off. He envies Rose for capturing his brother's attention and hates Peter for what he perceives as his femininity. Phil, it turns out, is fighting his own internalized homophobia and mourning his mentor, Bronco Henry. All of this ultimately leads to a complicated ending and Phil's death.
Comments / 0