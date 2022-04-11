ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanco County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Blanco by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer at Jackson For the South Fork Forked Deer River...including Jackson, Halls Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork of the Forked Deer at Jackson. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Businesses along Westover Road are affected by flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.5 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 34.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MADISON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls For the South Fork Forked Deer River...including Jackson, Halls Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls. * WHEN...From this morning to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Farmland near the river is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wimberley, TX
City
Woodcreek, TX
County
Blanco County, TX
City
Blanco, TX
City
Dripping Springs, TX
City
Hays, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising to 25.5 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky Green River at Paradise. .Recent rainfall continues to cause the Green River at Paradise to rise, with a forecast crest at 395.4 feet later today. The river is forecast to drop below flood stage early next week. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 385.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 385.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Butler, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued later this evening. Target Area: Butler; Warren The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. .Rain that fell Wednesday continues to drain downstream into the Green River. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Woodbury. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods. Water overflows lock wall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Friday was 26.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.6 feet on 03/11/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Wimberley Blanco
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .River levels continue to slowly recede. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...From this morning to late this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.0 feet Friday night. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of boat ramps and pastures. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Friday was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The Attoyac Bayou is expected to fall below flood stage during Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Jay, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Jay; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 AM EDT Friday, the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Havana 14.0 17.3 Fri 8 am CDT 17.1 16.9 16.7
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:38:00 Expires: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...North, east and southeast-facing beaches of Puerto Rico. All beaches in the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Peoria; Tazewell; Woodford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Illinois River at Peoria. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Some flooding begins to bottomland not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Peoria 18.0 18.0 Fri 8 am CDT 17.7 17.5 17.2
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands and Aransas Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.5 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/18/1908. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Oconto A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN OCONTO COUNTY At 942 AM CDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Oconto, or 12 miles north of Bay Shore Park, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel. This includes U.S. Highway 41 between mile markers 180 and 204. Locations impacted include Oconto, Little Suamico, Abrams, Stiles, Pensaukee, Lena, Cullen, Brookside and Sobieski. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 1022 AM EDT, the public reported flash flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Downtown West Palm Beach, Palm Beach International Airport, Schall Circle, Gun Club Estates, Port Of Palm Beach, Royal Palm Estates, Lake Clarke Shores, Mangonia Park, Glen Ridge, Westgate-Belvedere Homes, Lakeside Green, Cypress Lakes and Century Village. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy