Rishi Sunak has been ‘very candid’ about his financial affairs, insists Eustice

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chancellor has requested an independent investigation into his own conduct. Embattled Rishi Sunak has “paid all of his taxes” and been very candid about his financial arrangements, a Cabinet colleague insisted after the Chancellor requested an investigation into his own actions. Mr Sunak referred himself to...

Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak refuses to answer questions about his millionaire wife's stake in Indian firm with Russian connections amid western sanctions after being asked if his family 'could be benefitting from Putin's regime'

Rishi Sunak refused to answer questions about his millionaire wife's business affairs after being asked if his family was benefitting from the Putin regime. The Chancellor was grilled in the wake of his spring statement about Akshata Murthy's £490million stake in multinational business technology giant Infosys. The firm, which...
INCOME TAX
BBC

Is Rishi Sunak a tax-cutter?

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have proudly described themselves as "tax-cutting Conservatives". They claim, like most members of their party and its supporters, that as far as possible individuals and not the government should decide how to spend their own money. As the chancellor gives an update on the economy...
Rishi Sunak
Angela Rayner
Olaf Scholz
Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak's wife 'gets £12million in two dividend payments from Russia-linked IT firm' - as Chancellor is warned he has 'very serious questions to answer' over her shares

Rishi Sunak was facing questions over his wife's wealth last night after accounts indicated that she received millions of pounds in dividends from a firm that is still operating in Russia. Akshata Murthy has a stake worth hundreds of millions in the IT and consultancy business Infosys, founded by her...
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
The Independent

Voices: Rishi Sunak didn’t mention childcare once in his spring statement – does he think parents didn’t notice?

You would have to be a) living under a stone or b) a millionaire who doesn’t watch the news, to have missed that there’s a cost-of-living crisis blighting Britain. And the poorer you are, of course, the harder you’re hit.In Rishi Sunak’s spring statement, setting aside the obvious need to reverse the cut in universal credit, there was one glaring missed opportunity: doing something –  anything! – about the horrific cost of childcare. It is remarkable that in the document published alongside the chancellor’s speech, the section devoted to helping families fails to mention children or childcare entirely. Not...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak has a cost-of-living mountain to climb

Energy bills can seem like a domestic problem: a bill falling on the household doormat.In fact, energy costs flood every artery of an economy, so when they rise sharply, it is a shock that goes right to the heart.Higher oil and natural gas prices are not the only pressure that is driving prices to grow at the fastest pace in thirty years, but they form a significant economic handbrake, the full force of which is only just starting to be felt.The latest inflation figures show that gas prices have risen close to a third in the year to February, electricity...
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak’s most pressing task? Cleaning up his own mess

It’s nearly nine years now since David Cameron was asked, at the height of austerity, the price of a loaf of bread. His immortal reply was that he didn’t really know as he made his own loaves in a breadmaker, preferably with fancy Cotswolds flour. Neither he nor George Osborne ever really recovered from Nadine Dorries calling them “two posh boys who don’t know the price of milk” so maybe that’s why, when Rishi Sunak was asked on breakfast television what he’d personally noticed about the soaring cost of living, his earnest answer was the price of bread. And that’s where things fell apart. What kind of bread did he buy, the presenter demanded? A Hovis seeded thing, said the chancellor, before confiding that due to varying levels of healthiness within the family (the Peloton-toned chancellor doesn’t look like a carbs man) they “all have different breads” in their house. Or perhaps, houses. The swimming pool and gym complex the Sunaks are building at their place in Yorkshire is the talk of the Westminster tearooms, which is presumably why when the SNP’s Treasury spokesperson Alison Thewliss raised the plight of families on pre-payment meters in parliament this week, she added snippily that you can’t get them for heated pools.
The Independent

Voices: Remember Insulate Britain? Those ‘eco-zealots’ cared about energy bills before Rishi Sunak

Remember Insulate Britain? Remember those “eco-zealots” – as The Daily Mail called them – who called for an unprecedented effort to insulate our homes?I know, it sounded like a crazy idea to me too. What kind of a “zealot” wants to cut our energy bills and fuel poverty, reduce our reliance on Russian gas, and help with the cost of living? How dare those “eco-terrorists” help this country become energy independent?To be fair, Rishi Sunak did pay a bit of attention to the issue in his spring statement. He announced a cut in VAT for homeowners buying insulation. Truly, we...
The Independent

Voices: Rishi Sunak borrowed a car from a Sainsbury’s worker – and had his photo taken – to prove he’s one of us

Rishi Sunak understands. Rishi Sunak knows how tough it is out there for struggling families.And how better to show you understand than to slash 5p off a litre of petrol – and then, before that cut has taken effect, dash to your local petrol station, borrow a nice, ordinary-looking Kia Rio from a man who works there, then chuck thirty quid’s worth in while having your picture taken (because what’s thirty quid, after all?), all while still wearing the lapel mic belonging to the TV crew you asked to come with you to film the whole thing?That’s how the little...
Reuters

Ukraine agrees to financial support from Japan, Canada

April 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has agreed to receive 13 billion yen in financial support from the Japanese government and also signed an agreement for 500 million Canadian dollars in support from Canada, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday. "These are funds to finance our primary needs .......
