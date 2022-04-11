ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies visit the Rangers to open 2-game series

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Colorado Rockies (2-1) vs. Texas Rangers (1-2)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0); Rangers: Taylor Hearn (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -134, Rockies +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers open a two-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Texas had a 60-102 record overall and a 36-45 record in home games last season. The Rangers pitching staff averaged 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up five runs per game in the 2021 season.

Colorado went 74-87 overall and 26-54 in road games a season ago. The Rockies scored 4.6 runs per game while allowing 4.9 last season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Richards: 10-Day IL (blister)

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs

Preview capsules for the NBA’s first-round playoff series:. No. 2 BOSTON CELTICS (51-31) vs. No. 7 BROOKLYN NETS (44-38) Season series: Celtics, 3-1. Story line: Boston and Brooklyn meet for the second straight season, though this time with opposite seedings. The Celtics shook off a rough start and surged to the Atlantic Division title behind Jayson Tatum’s scoring and a rock-solid defense, while the Nets are a dangerous team with the explosive scoring of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
NBA
The NBA playoffs are here, with many eyes on favored Phoenix

Devin Booker does not take having another chance at an NBA championship lightly. Over his first four years in Phoenix, among players who appeared in at least 200 games spanning the 2015-16 through the 2018-19 seasons, nobody in the NBA experienced more losing than Booker did. He appeared in 272 games in those years, and the Suns lost 197 of them.
