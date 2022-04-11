ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, IN

Pike County Driver Arrested On Several Charges

By Amy Adams
hot96.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana State Police pulled a man over for driving 87 mph on Interstate 69 on...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
B98.5

Augusta Police Arrest Several People on Drug Trafficking Charges at Area Hotel

According to the Augusta Police Department, three men were arrested on Tuesday evening at an Augusta area hotel on charges of drug trafficking. The press release reports that Augusta Police, along with agents from the Maine Department of Drug Enforcement and deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, execute search and arrest warrants at the Comfort Inn on Civic Center Drive.
AUGUSTA, ME
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pike County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Alejandro Giraldo Convicted Of Battery & Official Misconduct

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was convicted Thursday for unlawfully tackling a woman to the ground and then writing a false arrest report. It happened in March of 2019. Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo is seen on body camera footage tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police when her neighbor allegedly pointed a shotgun on her. When police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in handcuffs, and then in jail. Thursday, jurors deliberated for a little over an hour and convicted Giraldo of battery and official misconduct. He faces up to five years in prison. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on Twitter: “We will continue doing what we can to hold officers who violate the law accountable, because when a law enforcement officer commits a crime, it truly eats at the trust they need to keep our residents & communities safe.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Cleveland.com

Officers arrest several drunk drivers on Lake Road: Bay Village Police Blotter

On March 7 at 11:46 p.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected he was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 37-year-old driver was arrested. While searching the car, officers found marijuana and a baseball bat with nails pounded into the end of it, which the driver admitted he used for protection.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Indiana State Police
Bakersfield Now

Three drivers arrested on DUI charges during Friday checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department conducted a DUI / Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday in the 8600 block of Hageman Road. A total of 1,113 vehicles were screened by officers. Three drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Seven drivers...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC4 Columbus

Pike County teacher killed in crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash in Pike County left a man dead, early Friday morning.   According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 1:35 a.m., John D. Lightle, 49, of Waverly, was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma in a curve along Buchanan Road, near S.R. 772, when he lost control of […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Mail

Louisville cop shot during fatal Breonna Taylor raid says review hearing was 'just for show' and that officer now suing to get his job back was 'hung out to dry...for saving my life'

The former Louisville detective who was fired following the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020 has found support from one of his former colleagues who was there that night. Retired Sgt. John Mattingly told the Daily Mail that he is in full support of Myles Cosgrove's efforts...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy