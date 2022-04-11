Pike County Driver Arrested On Several Charges

BOONE COUNTY - A Kansas City truck driver was arrested Friday morning for the involuntary manslaughter of Boone County Fire official last December, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Kevin Brunson, 64, is in Boone County Jail with a $250,000 bond, the report said. According to the crash report obtained...
According to the Augusta Police Department, three men were arrested on Tuesday evening at an Augusta area hotel on charges of drug trafficking. The press release reports that Augusta Police, along with agents from the Maine Department of Drug Enforcement and deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, execute search and arrest warrants at the Comfort Inn on Civic Center Drive.
A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
A Toronto police officer who's been on the force for 16 years is facing 10 charges for allegedly stealing a missing person's things. The Toronto Police Service said in a press release on Tuesday that 48-year-old Constable Boris Borissov has been arrested and charged for theft and has since been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was convicted Thursday for unlawfully tackling a woman to the ground and then writing a false arrest report.
It happened in March of 2019.
Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo is seen on body camera footage tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police when her neighbor allegedly pointed a shotgun on her.
When police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in handcuffs, and then in jail.
Thursday, jurors deliberated for a little over an hour and convicted Giraldo of battery and official misconduct.
He faces up to five years in prison.
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on Twitter:
“We will continue doing what we can to hold officers who violate the law accountable, because when a law enforcement officer commits a crime, it truly eats at the trust they need to keep our residents & communities safe.”
On March 7 at 11:46 p.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected he was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 37-year-old driver was arrested. While searching the car, officers found marijuana and a baseball bat with nails pounded into the end of it, which the driver admitted he used for protection.
An early morning report of kidnapping and a car chase in Mandan has led to the arrest of a woman on numerous charges. Around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Mandan police received a report of a woman who had locked herself in a gas station bathroom. When officers arrived, the 28-year-old woman told them she had been […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department conducted a DUI / Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday in the 8600 block of Hageman Road. A total of 1,113 vehicles were screened by officers. Three drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Seven drivers...
A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
The former owner of a sewage treatment facility in Pike County has been charged with four environmental offenses following an investigation into improper disposal of sewage sludge and debris at a property along the Delaware River. James M. Muir, 78, is charged with four misdemeanor counts of unlawful conduct under...
A man probably got more than he bargained for when he allegedly attempted to rob a gun store in Calgary's Inglewood neighbourhood. The man, who police believe is connected to two gun store robberies in a week, allegedly attempted to rob the store armed with pepper spray, only for an employee to turn the tables and use his pepper spray against him.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash in Pike County left a man dead, early Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 1:35 a.m., John D. Lightle, 49, of Waverly, was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma in a curve along Buchanan Road, near S.R. 772, when he lost control of […]
A second person has died from injuries suffered in a head-on collision April 3 along U.S. 90 in Gray that police say was alcohol-related.
Wayne Thomas, 63, of Los Angeles, died Thursday at an out-of-area hospital where he had been taken after the crash, State Police Troop C said Friday.
...
CANTON – Hey kids, need a driver's license to get a summer job but mom and dad just don't have the money?. City police are funding a free driver's ed program for disadvantaged youth, hoping to help teen drivers become employed. "I don't want to see these kids getting...
The former Louisville detective who was fired following the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020 has found support from one of his former colleagues who was there that night. Retired Sgt. John Mattingly told the Daily Mail that he is in full support of Myles Cosgrove's efforts...
A Florida man is behind bars in the Dale County Jail after being arrested in Dothan for leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase for nearly twenty miles through two counties — at speeds of up to 100 miles an hour.
April 15 (UPI) -- A church bus accident in Zimbabwe killed 35 people and injured 75 others, officials confirmed Friday. The fatal crash occurred Thursday around 10 p.m. local time on the border of the Chimanimani and Chipinge districts, located in the southeastern part of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe Republic Police said...
