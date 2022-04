With a 24.5% decline in the national inventory of active listings, finding the right house that fits your budget and must-haves can be a significant challenge these days. So if you aren't finding anything that fits what you're looking for in a home after searching high and low, it might be the perfect opportunity to buy a preconstruction home. That's especially true if you have time on your side and don't have to move right away.

REAL ESTATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO