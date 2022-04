When Washington Governor Jay Inslee released a proclamation recognizing National School Choice Week, I was optimistic for the future of K-12 education in my home state. Growing up in Vancouver, my younger sister and I were privileged to exercise school choice when we received scholarships to attend a small private school. We had a terrific school experience. Our education helped shape us into the people we are today and provided us with plenty of opportunities, including a better chance to graduate from college, which I’ll do in May, and my sister will do at the same time next year.

