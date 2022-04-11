ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chris Bailey of the Saints: the voice that tore across the world, and changed the face of Brisbane | Andrew Stafford

By Andrew Stafford
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vFFc_0f5V6vfB00

In 1976 – regardless of whether he or anyone else thought so at the time – 19-year-old Chris Bailey was the voice of Brisbane.

(I’m) Stranded, the first single he cut with his band the Saints, tore through like nothing else on the radio . Bailey’s singing recalled the young Van Morrison: impatient, howling, spitting out lyrics that radiated the indignities and frustrations of growing up in a city at the arse end of the world.

Related: Chris Bailey, lead singer of Australian band the Saints, dies

Bailey’s former bandmate, guitarist Ed Kuepper, has always been at pains to stress that the Saints were not a punk band, because they formed – as Kid Galahad and the Eternals – in 1973, years before any stirrings of a musical movement. But it really can’t be said enough: with Kuepper’s roaring guitar sound, (I’m) Stranded – released in June 1976 – pre-dated the first UK punk single, The Damned’s New Rose , by several months.

More important than chronology, though, was the Saints’ attitude. With no venues to play in Brisbane, they booked suburban halls. As their reputation spread, and the owners of those halls refused to host them, they put on gigs in their own share house, which happened to be right opposite Brisbane’s police headquarters. With no record company willing to touch them, they recorded, released and distributed (I’m) Stranded themselves on their own label.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDvwR_0f5V6vfB00
Robert Forster has called the Saints ‘the musical revolutionaries in [Brisbane’s] evil heart’. Photograph: AAP

Along with Sydney contemporaries Radio Birdman , it was that self-sufficiency, as much as the Saints’ sound, that revolutionised the Australian music industry. But it also lit a fire in Bailey’s Brisbane that burned long after the Saints decamped for England in May 1977. By the time they left, a scene had begun to coalesce – the Go-Betweens and the Riptides , the Leftovers and Razar , the Fun Things and the Apartments .

Robert Forster wrote in the Monthly that punk hit Brisbane like no other city in Australia because we had our own hillbilly dictator, Joh Bjelke-Petersen, “the kind of crypto-fascist, bird-brained conservative that every punk singer could only dream of railing against”, and we had the Saints, “the musical revolutionaries in the city’s evil heart” who gave a city that usually chased musical history its own place in it.

It’s hard to explain Brisbane in the 70s and 80s – the crass venality, the routine brutality, the rank stupidity – to those who weren’t here. Think of Bjelke-Petersen as a prehistoric ancestor to Donald Trump, roaming the fetid swamps and jungles of Queensland, and you’re getting close. “Brisbane is so slatternly, so sleepy, so sprawlingly unlovely,” author David Malouf wrote in Johnno. It was, he said, “a place where poetry could never occur.”

We all felt brushed by the Saints’ wings

Robert Forster

After Malouf, it was Chris Bailey who helped prove that wasn’t the case. In so doing, he inspired countless others here, this writer included, to find their voices too. The first three Saints albums are all Australian music milestones. Eternally Yours, with its astonishing lead track Know Your Product , and Prehistoric Sounds were a huge leap from (I’m) Stranded. Recorded in London with a horn section, they were an explosive fusion of rock, soul and R&B.

The original triumvirate of Bailey, Kuepper and drummer Ivor Hay splintered after that. Bailey kept the Saints name, which became a banner for a rotating series of line-ups. It was a messy decision, meaning the two epochs of the band would for ever be compared, and Kuepper and Bailey – one of the finest songwriting combinations Australia has produced – sparred constantly. But Kuepper was the first to say he couldn’t have wished for a better singer.

Kuepper had written most of the music for the early Saints, and Bailey was determined to establish himself. The first EP after the split, Paralytic Tonight, Dublin Tomorrow, was released in early 1980; songwriter Paul Kelly said in his memoir How to Make Gravy that he “played it over and over again in a flat in Punt Road”. Musically, it still spat fire, and Bailey’s voice was maturing, his lyrics more reflective and dreamlike, especially on the magnificent Simple Love .

Related: (I’m) Stranded turns 40: remembering the Saints and the sound that changed Brisbane

Eleven more studio albums were released under the Saints’ name, plus a number of solo albums under Bailey’s. He increasingly turned towards a heartland rock sound, and had hits with Ghost Ships (1984) and Just Like Fire Would (1986). The latter was covered by Bruce Springsteen on his 2014 album High Hopes, and Springsteen played the song in Brisbane on the E-Street Band’s 2013 Australian tour.

Bailey himself had a tortured relationship with his home town. At what was meant to be a one-off Saints reunion at the University of Queensland in 2007 – the first time Bailey, Kuepper and Hay had played together in nearly 30 years – the singer paused before playing No Time, Stranded’s B-side, and told the crowd: “This is fortuitous – the last time we played this song here, we got kicked out.”

Six thousand fans roared their approval back. As Forster once told me: “We all felt brushed by the Saints’ wings”. Like all good rock’n’roll stars, Bailey had the devil in him. But he sang like an angel that night.

  • This article was corrected on 13 April 2022. An earlier version listed incorrect years for Bruce Springsteen’s album High Hopes ant the E-Street’s band Australian tour

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

'A gentleman with the mad soul of an Irish convict poet': remembering Chris Bailey, and the blazing comet that was The Saints

Inala in the early 70s was bleak. A Brisbane suburb of wide dusty streets, treeless and bland. A planned community, meant to grow over time. Austerity, accented by the cheap houses – weatherboard, red brick, concrete – stifled the suburb like a blanket on a hot February night. It was boring. Beyond boring. The only concession to communal childhood joy was the pool, and the crazy concrete skate rink. But if you wanted a creative outlet, you needed to search elsewhere. Ivor Hay, (future Saints drummer), was heading to the picture theatre in Sherwood one Saturday night in early 1971: and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Forster
Person
David Malouf
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Ed Stafford
Rolling Stone

Chris Bailey, Frontman and Founder of Pioneering Punk Band the Saints, Dead at 65

Click here to read the full article. Chris Bailey, the founding frontman of the trailblazing Australian punk outfit the Saints, died Saturday, April 9. He was 65. The Saints confirmed Bailey’s death on Facebook, though a cause of death wasn’t given. “It is with great pain in our hearts that we have to inform you about the passing of Chris Bailey, singer and songwriter of The Saints, on April the 9th 2022,” the band said. “Chris lived a life of poetry and music and stranded on a Saturday night.” “In the late seventies, the Saints came down from Brisbane and tore their...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brisbane#Poetry#Australian
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

US Olympic figure-skating star Alysa Liu retires at age of 16

Alysa Liu, a 2022 Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at age 16. Considered the future of US women’s skating and already a two-time national champion, Liu posted her decision Saturday on Instagram. “I honestly never thought i would’ve accomplished as much as...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

239K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy