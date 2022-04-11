ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Nation's Weather

SFGate
 4 days ago

A storm strengthening across the Plains tomorrow will. produce both severe weather and blizzard conditions. throughout the nation. Gusty winds are expected to blow...

www.sfgate.com

Port Arthur News

National Weather Service details severe weather impacts Monday, Tuesday

National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson. “The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually...
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Monday’s Weather: First Alert Weather Day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV?KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas. It’s a First Alert Weather Day today with likely thunderstorms in the forecast. Clouds are increasing this morning and winds are already picking up. Expect a warm, breezy day ahead. A few scattered showers are possible during the day with a few thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Some strong storms are possible this afternoon and early evening. However, even if you miss the afternoon development, another line of thunderstorms is expected late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Any thunderstorms that develop today or overnight have the potential for becoming strong to severe. All types of severe weather are possible from flooding to hail along with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The rain will end from north to south tomorrow morning and it will be breezy and cooler through midweek.
EAST TEXAS, PA
SFGate

Bay Area Cools Down After Short Heat Wave; Winds A Concern This Weekend

The Bay Area's mini-heat wave is winding down on Friday, when temperatures are expected to be 5 to 15 degrees above normal but still cooler than Thursday. Coastal areas will be be back in the 60s to low 80s while inland areas will be in the 80s to low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT. THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2. to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to...
EUREKA, CA
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and. seas 10 to 15 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border. Extending 30 to...
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Spring snowstorms headed for dry Sierra, Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Thursday for the Lake Tahoe area, where up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow is possible atop the snow-starved Sierra, with another storm on the way Saturday. “Winter weather is not done yet,” weather service...
RENO, NV

