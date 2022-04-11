ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 4 days ago

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR CLAY COUNTY... The National Weather Service in Norman has cancelled the Fire. Weather Watch that was in effect for Clay county, Texas on. Tuesday. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

TX Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts around 25 knots. through mid afternoon then gradually diminishing. Seas of 5 to 6. feet diminishing to 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower. 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. .Water from the snow melt runoff will continue to cause rises along the mainstem Red River with many of the southern basin tributaries begin to fall. No significant precipitation is forecast the next 7 days. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 21.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
UPI News

Unsettled weather to linger over storm-weary South through Easter

In the wake of yet another week of severe weather across the South, AccuWeather forecasters say rain and additional thunderstorms may hamper any cleanup efforts this weekend. Most of the region can expect a dry end to the week before any rain and storms arrive, giving residents a window to clean up after the recent storms or to hold some early outdoor Easter festivities before the stormy weather returns.
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Spring snowstorms headed for dry Sierra, Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Thursday for the Lake Tahoe area, where up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow is possible atop the snow-starved Sierra, with another storm on the way Saturday. “Winter weather is not done yet,” weather service...
RENO, NV

