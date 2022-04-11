Winter Storm Watch issued for Clay, East Marshall, East Polk, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. .Ongoing rises continue on the mainstem Red River of the North in the northern portion of the valley. Due to colder temperatures there are minor fluctuations in levels due to refreezing and additional ice issues. Otherwise, the tributaries across the southern Red River Valley have crested and river stages are receding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening and continue rising to 40.0 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.

KITTSON COUNTY, MN ・ 22 DAYS AGO