My first childhood hero was Superman, who, like me, was born in 1938. I listened to “Superman” on his radio show beginning with, “Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. Look up there in the sky — it's a bird, it's a plane — it's Superman!” Superman fought for truth, justice and the American way. My second childhood hero was the Lone Ranger and his loyal...

