ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kings face the Blackhawks on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Los Angeles Kings (38-26-10, third in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (24-37-11, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game slide with a victory against Chicago.

The Blackhawks are 13-21-8 in conference games. Chicago is last in the Western Conference recording 28.8 shots per game.

The Kings are 9-10-3 against opponents from the Pacific. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 11 shorthanded goals, led by Trevor Moore with five.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 60 assists and has 82 points this season. Alex DeBrincat has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 32 goals and has 48 points. Moore has three goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Kings, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Chicago, IL
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

The NBA playoffs are here, with many eyes on favored Phoenix

Devin Booker does not take having another chance at an NBA championship lightly. Over his first four years in Phoenix, among players who appeared in at least 200 games spanning the 2015-16 through the 2018-19 seasons, nobody in the NBA experienced more losing than Booker did. He appeared in 272 games in those years, and the Suns lost 197 of them.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

850K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy