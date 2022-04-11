Kings face the Blackhawks on 3-game skid

Los Angeles Kings (38-26-10, third in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (24-37-11, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game slide with a victory against Chicago.

The Blackhawks are 13-21-8 in conference games. Chicago is last in the Western Conference recording 28.8 shots per game.

The Kings are 9-10-3 against opponents from the Pacific. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 11 shorthanded goals, led by Trevor Moore with five.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 60 assists and has 82 points this season. Alex DeBrincat has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 32 goals and has 48 points. Moore has three goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.