From Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 22, the brunette lays down the law with her busybody rival. At the same time, a couple that was once too hot to handle plays with fire, Liam and Hope tempt fate by trying, in their own ways, to help Steffy, and Sheila adjusts her GPS. Where is she going? Possibly to — gulp — “a new extreme.”

TV SERIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO