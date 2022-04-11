ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Sterling falls as data shows Britain's economic growth stutters

By Joice Alves
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Monday against the euro and the dollar after data showed the UK economy slowed more sharply than expected in February.

Monthly gross domestic product rose by 0.1% in February, down from 0.8% growth in January. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 0.3% increase.

The pound edged 0.1% to $1.3025 at 0840 GMT, after briefly falling below $1.30, remaining not far from its lowest level against the dollar since November 2020.

“Sterling initially drifted lower in the wake of the data miss,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC. “We remain mindful of rate expectations remaining excessive.”

Money markets are currently pricing around 142.6 basis points by the Bank of England by year-end.

Rising U.S. yields have kept the dollar near its highest level since May 2020, as the Federal Reserve readies to cut its asset holdings and move interest rates sharply higher.

Stephen Gallo, European Head of FX Strategy at BMO Capital Markets, said “given the speed at which the Fed is normalizing, our view is that cable has a better chance of holding above $1.30 if the BoE is able to hike 50 bps after at least one of its next policy announcements (i.e. May or June)”.

Versus a strengthening euro, sterling fell 0.4% to 83.75 pence, after rising on Friday to its highest level against the single currency since March 23.

The euro gained support after the first round of France’s presidential election showed incumbent Emmanuel Macron beat far right challenger Marine Le Pen.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sterling higher ahead of inflation data, Sunak's budget update

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - The British pound recovered against the dollar on Monday ahead of key domestic drivers for the currency, including inflation data, a panel discussion from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and finance minister Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement. All are set to take place on Wednesday....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling eases amid resilient growth and surging prices

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Sterling drifted lower against the dollar on Thursday as data showing resilient British business activity in March failed to prop up the currency for which traders are now anticipating a slower pace of monetary tightening by the Bank of England. By contrast, buoyant U.S. job...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET. The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Richmond manufacturing index flattened surprisingly to only plus 1 in February from 8 in January. Analysts, meanwhile, are expecting a flat reading of zero for March.
RICHMOND, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Interest Rates#Britain#Currency#Uk#G10 Fx#The Bank Of England#The Federal Reserve#European#Bmo Capital Markets#Fed
Reuters

Bulgaria's growth prospects dented by war in Ukraine, IMF says

SOFIA, April 15 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine is likely to hit Bulgaria's economic growth, speed up inflation and could pose credit risks, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday. The IMF, which concluded a staff visit to Sofia, sees Bulgaria's growth tentatively near 3% this year, down from...
MARKETS
Reuters

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends. The healthcare, utilities, consumer staples and real estate...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

China cuts banks' reserve requirement ratio as economy slows

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth. The People’s Bank of...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tencent's Social Media Removes Posts Questioning China's Strong Economic Data

Tencent Holdings Ltd's TCEHY social media site WeChat deleted at least two reports by notable economists questioning China's surprisingly strong economic data, Bloomberg reports. JD.com Inc JD chief economist Shen Jianguang argued over multiple contradictions behind the robust data. Tencent also removed a similar post by China Evergrande Group's former...
ECONOMY
Reuters

France's Macron, Le Pen call Stellantis CEO's pay package "shocking"

PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen on Friday called the pay package of Franco-Italian carmaker Stellantis’ CEO “shocking” with excessive executive pay now a hot topic in France’s tight-run presidential election. Just 9 days ahead of a runoff that...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Euro zone faces slower growth, higher prices as war hits: ECB poll

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone economy faces slower economic growth and higher inflation as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes up costs, disrupts trade and hits confidence, a European Central Bank poll of economists showed on Friday. Economists polled in the ECB’s Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF) put inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China iron ore futures gain on demand recovery hopes

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China surged nearly 4% on Friday, erasing most of the week’s losses, as mills ramped up production on better demand hopes and resumption in transportation after lockdowns eased. Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 247 steel plants across...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy