ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Russian rainy-day fund rises slightly to $155.2 bln in March

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

April 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF), which accumulates the country’s oil revenues, rose slightly to $155.2 billion in March after falling in the previous month, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

The NWF, originally designed to help balance the pension system, stood at 9.8% of gross domestic product projected in 2022 as of April 1, up from 9.7%, or $154.8 billion, a month earlier.

Authorities have extensive plans for using NWF money this year, planning to channel it on supporting the value of stocks and government bonds that have shrunk sharply since late February.

The NWF stood at $175 billion in early February before Moscow started what calls its “special operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24, prompting Western sanctions against Russia and a sell-off on the stock market, in which NWF money was invested. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet)

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Government Bonds#Stock#Ukraine#Russian#National Wealth Fund#Nwf#Finance Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Russia
BBC

Grieving Russians can't believe talk of war crimes in Ukraine

In Stavropol cemetery, there is a new line of graves. The fresh mounds of earth are covered in a sea of flowers. Decorating the graves, fluttering in the breeze, are military banners with emblems of elite Russian units. Fixed to wooden crosses are the portraits of soldiers, their names and...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia blocks The Moscow Times website

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s communications watchdog has blocked access to the website of The Moscow Times, an English language newspaper that has covered Russia for three decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy