ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Actor Liz Carr calls for mask-only theatre performances

By Kevin Rawlinson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bMfC_0f5V4iVO00
Liz Carr won the award for best supporting actress at the Olivier awards on Sunday.

Separate performances reserved for those who want to wear masks or socially distance should be held in theatres, the actor Liz Carr has suggested.

The Silent Witness star was concerned that theatres were becoming inaccessible to people who have underlying health conditions as the number of people continuing to wear masks falls, despite a new surge in Covid infections.

“Theatre should remain accessible even to those of us who have health conditions,” she told BBC News.

Speaking backstage after she was named best supporting actress at the Olivier awards on Sunday for her role in The Normal Heart, she said: “If I’d had a five-minute speech, I would’ve talked about how I haven’t been to the theatre in over two years. This is a frightening night for me.

“Now, you could say, ‘Yeah but you did a play, Liz, in front of 1,200 people every night’.

“Yes, but I was on stage with everybody who was testing, everybody in the cast tested every day, so I felt safer than being a random member of the public in an audience around people I didn’t know.

“I’m not sure about [the issue of] everybody wearing face masks. Personally, I think yes they should in indoor environments because Covid-19 is airborne.

“But I think theatres could think about having safer performances. I think they should have face mask performances that are more socially distanced. In the same way you might have a British Sign Language performance, I think you should have Covid-safer performances.”

The BBC reported that many arts and entertainment venues offer accessible showings – such as subtitled cinema screenings for deaf people – but few split audiences based on their wish to adopt a more cautious approach to Covid than is now required.

“Some of my friends who weren’t ready to come and see the show, they came to see the dress rehearsal, because they didn’t feel safe enough to come,” Carr told the BBC.

“So I think performances with less capacity and mandatory face masks, every show should be doing that to make sure theatre remains accessible even to those of us who have health conditions.”

Last October, the Frozen actor Stephanie McKeon tweeted: “A plea to amazing London audiences: Please please please wear your masks in the theatre. We are working so hard on our end to ensure everyone is safe and to keep our shows running. We would be so grateful if you could help us out and do your bit too. Thank you.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Make theatres safe for vulnerable people

I completely agree with the actor Liz Carr who has said that theatres should have mask-only theatre performances (11 April). I am classed as clinically extremely vulnerable and didn’t attend the theatre last Saturday due to Covid concerns and am trying to find out if I can obtain a refund or resell my tickets for another performance this Friday. Due to my vulnerability, it is now a choice between being stuck at home or being able to take part in society; the safe choice at the moment is to be stuck at home.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Cyclops Is a Beloved TV Actor

The Masked Singer Season 7 aired the Round 1 finals on Wednesday night, and two fan-favorites went home. Following last week's unmasking of Ram, new performances from Thingamabob, Cyclops and Firefly faced off in a triple threat. Cyclops was the first of the three eliminated. Scroll through to discover the identity of this one-eyed crooner (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Theatres#The Theatre#Silent Witness#Covid#Bbc News#British
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry banned from Prince William's 40th

They used to be each other’s closest allies and confidantes, united by their unique childhood and experiences. But these days, there’s more than an ocean separating Prince William and Prince Harry – in fact, the brothers are worlds apart, thanks to their bitter two-year feud. And while...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

239K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy