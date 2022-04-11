Donald Trump says he is ‘perhaps the most honest human being’ ever created

Donald Trump has suggested that he is "perhaps the most honest human being" ever created, prompting laughter from his followers.

The former US president made the claim at a rally in North Carolina over the weekend, prompting laughter from his followers.

"I think I'm the most honest human being, perhaps, that God ever created," Mr Trump said, defending himself against the multiple investigations probing his tax affairs and attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

"I've been investigated by the Democrats more than Billy the Kid, Jesse James and Al Capone combined. In all cases, I've been innocent."

