Some students will be admitted into Columbus State University without being required to take a college entrance exam. CSU announced Tuesday a temporary test-free admissions policy for certain prospective freshmen applying for the fall 2022 semester. Applicants who have a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher, based on the Required High School Curriculum as calculated by CSU, won’t be required to submit ACT or SAT scores.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 23 DAYS AGO