Ohio State

Another rainy week is ahead for West Virginia and Ohio

WTRF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday: Starting off the day with sunshine before clouds build in. Showers will start in the morning and will last through overnight. This will pick up at times overnight and could be...

www.wtrf.com

KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
#Stormtracker
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTVZ

Winter returns: Storm warning until Wednesday

Winter seems to have finally arrived, just at the start of spring. More storm systems are stacking up, and that has the East Slopes of the Cascades (Sisters, La Pine, Sunriver, Mt. Bachelor, Black Butte Ranch, Camp Sherman) in a winter storm warning until Wednesday. We saw snowfall Saturday night...
REDMOND, OR
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WDVM 25

Burnsville man catches enormous state record musky

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Burnsville man caught and released a new state record muskellunge or “musky” fish at a West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) river-access site on Saturday. Lucas King was fishing on the Little Kanawha River in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County when he caught a […]
BURNSVILLE, WV
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE

