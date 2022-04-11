ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Man slammed for ignoring mother during gender reveal celebration

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A dad-to-be’s reaction to learning he is having a son has drawn criticism on TikTok.

When it’s revealed that he and his partner Hannah will be having a boy, instead of running to hug his partner he is instead embraced by his baseball team.

In a short clip uploaded to TikTok, Hannah ( @hannah.j.c16 ) can be seen throwing a ball at her boyfriend Travis.

Travis, who plays baseball for the University of New Orleans, hits the ball to reveal blue powder inside.

Delighted, he immediately begins cheering. Hannah runs toward him, but he instead legs it toward his friends for a group hug.

The boys swarm him, bumping poor Hannah out of the way.

@hannah.j.c16

We’re sooo ready to meet you💙💙 @travisgober

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Since it was uploaded six days ago, the video has received 20.9 million views, 3 million likes, and 58,600 comments.

And everyone in the comment section noticed the same thing.

“Don’t forget to hug the momma,” one viewer said.

Another said: “Did they forget who was carrying the baby?”

Some were annoyed by how the boys rushed in, while others said her partner “completely dodged” her.

One said: “Not ‘the boys’ stealing a moment between mother and father. Congrats on the baby.” Hannah responded to this comment by saying: “Haha it’s ok! They were too excited.”

Another wrote: “I'm gunna need a public formal apology from the guys.”

“I feel bad …the boys should have gave momma a minute… with dad,” another said.

Speaking to TODAY Parents , Hannah said: “I didn’t think anything bad about it until I started reading the comments.

“What people didn’t see was how he came over and gave me a huge hug and a kiss right after. We were so overjoyed and excited.”

Despite how others felt about the situation, Hannah assured viewers that she wasn’t upset in a follow-up video.

She said he should have run and hugged her, and admitted her partner knows that and feels bad, but she said his reaction is “not a red flag”.

In the comments, one commenter quipped: “Until he runs out of the delivery room and hugs the boys.”

Others likened him to TikTok’s “couch guy” in reference to a viral video where a man’s reaction to his girlfriend surprising him at his dorm led viewers to believe something was amiss.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Reveal Gender of Upcoming Baby

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are happily drowning in blue! Currently awaiting the arrival of their third child together, the former 19 Kids and Counting couple announced on Wednesday, March 23 that they are expecting another baby boy. Little baby Dillard No. 3 will join older brothers Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Soulja Boy Shares He’s Having a Baby Through Gender Reveal

Soulja Boy is finally getting his wish and having a son. On Instagram, Soulja Boy posted a gender reveal video with the caption “It’s a boy!”. Big Draco has spoken about wanting a son someday. Last year, he posted on his IG Stories that he had everything in life but a son. “I have everything I want in life except for a son,” he said. “God please bless me I’ve been patient.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Mother stages gender reveal photo for new daughter but spells her name wrong

A new mum was excited to reveal the gender of her newborn baby and so decided to set up a sweet photoshoot to announce the news - only to later realise that she had spelt her daughter's name wrong.TikToker Tina Brannan (@tinabrannan) was pictured at the hospital on her bed in matching floral pyjamas with her daughter Harlow next to her. But another close-up photo shows the baby's name spelt out in Scrabble-style letters above her head, which turned out to be an incorrect spelling thanks to a missed letter.Instead of the name "Harlow," Tina had missed off the "w"...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elle

Hearst Employees Celebrate #SeatAtTheTable And Discuss How To Tackle Gender Inequality

#Fundwomen: How To Support ELLE's Campaign To Close The Gender Funding Gap #Fundwomen: How To Support ELLE's Campaign To Close The Gender Funding Gap. Ketanji Brown Jackson. The venture capitalist funding gap. The Great Email sign off. These are just a few of the vital topics Hearst UK employees touched on at the company's first #SeatAtTheTable discussion during Women’s History Month.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Redditors Are Revealing All The Cooking 'Rules' They Ignore

Could it be that we are living in a golden age for cooking? Never before have we been able to access so many recipes, kitchen hacks, and other culinary advice at the click of a mouse or a remote. The problem is, you know what they say about all that glitters and you may not know if an online recipe will actually work. There's quite a lot of fool's gold amongst these nuggets of wisdom.
RECIPES
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy