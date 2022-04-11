Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Financial Advisor Pamela Goodman named to the 2022 Forbes “America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors” list.

There has been staggering news about Wendy Williams in recent months but the talk show host continues to maintain that she is doing just fine. For years, there have been rumors about Williams's health; from her sobriety journey to more recent allegations that she was barely able to function without help. Then, reports stated that Wells Fargo, Wendy's bank, was trying to keep her from accessing her money, and today, it has been alleged that her former manager, Bernie Young, is now making his bid to become her legal guardian. She is reportedly fighting against his attempts.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO