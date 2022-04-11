ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unexpected Atmospheric Temperature Changes Detected on Neptune

By University of Leicester
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research led by space scientists at the University of Leicester has revealed how temperatures in Neptune’s atmosphere have unexpectedly fluctuated over the past two decades. The study, published today (Monday, April 11, 2022) in Planetary Science Journal, used observations in thermal-infrared wavelengths beyond the visible light spectrum,...

Hubble Has Directly Photographed Evidence of a Planet Forming in an Unconventional Way

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has directly photographed evidence of a Jupiter-like protoplanet forming through what researchers describe as an “intense and violent process.” This discovery supports a long-debated theory for how planets like Jupiter form, called “disk instability.”. The new world under construction is embedded in...
ASTRONOMY
Incredible NASA Photo Captures International Space Station Passing Over Massive SLS Rocket

In this 30-second exposure the International Space Station is seen as it passes over NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Friday, April 8, 2022, as the Artemis I launch team prepares for the next attempt of the wet dress rehearsal test at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Onboard the space station are NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, and Kayla Barron; ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer; and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Korsakov, Oleg Artemyev, and Denis Matveev as part of Expedition 67.
FLORIDA STATE
The Geocenter of the Earth Is Changing (and Why That Matters) [Video]

At the foundation of virtually all airborne, space-based and ground-based Earth observations is the TRF, or Terrestrial Reference Frame. The TRF relies on an accurate calculation of the geocenter of the Earth (the center mass of the Earth). However, one complication is that the geocenter is constantly changing with respect to the Earth’s surface. By using a network of ground stations equipped with telescopes and lasers that fire pulses at specific satellites, scientists can calculate where the geocenter of the Earth is at any given time to a few millimeters to ensure our Earth observations are accurate.
ASTRONOMY
Astronomers Spot the Most Distant Single Star Ever Seen Using a Cosmic Telescope Predicted by Einstein

Hubble spots most distant single star ever seen, at a record distance of 28 billion lightyears. With a fortuitous lineup of a massive cluster of galaxies, astronomers from among other institutes the University of Copenhagen and DTU discovered a single star across most of the entire observable Universe. This is the farthest detection of a single star ever. The star may be up to 500 times more massive than the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
Heidi Hammel
Hubble Uncovers Bizarre, Evolutionary Missing Link From the Dawn of the Universe

Bizarre, Evolutionary Missing Link Uncovered in Hubble Deep Survey of Galaxies. The universe is so saturated with galaxies that even the weirdest things can go unnoticed for years after Hubble Space Telescope “deep-exposure” observations are taken. In sort of an intergalactic Where’s Waldo, an international team of astronomers uncovered in Hubble archival data a mysterious red dot nearly in the middle of the Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey-North (GOODS-North). As innocuous as it looks, it could be a rare missing link between some of the very earliest galaxies and the birth of supermassive black holes. The object, referred to as GNz7q, existed when the universe was just a toddler, only 750 million years after the big bang. The mixture of radiation from the object cannot be attributed to star formation alone. The best explanation is that it is a growing black hole shrouded in dust. Given time, the black hole will emerge from its dusty cocoon as a brilliant quasar, an intense beacon of light at the heart of an early galaxy. The pioneering Hubble telescope has provided a unique target for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to use its spectroscopic instruments to study objects like GNz7q in unprecedented detail.
ASTRONOMY
NASA Researchers Untangle Puzzling Patterns of Sinking and Rising Land To Monitor Underground Water Loss

Researchers have untangled puzzling patterns of sinking and rising land to pin down the underground locations where water is being pumped for irrigation. Scientists have produced a new method that holds the promise of improving groundwater management – critical to both life and agriculture in dry regions. The method sorts out how much underground water loss comes from aquifers confined in clay, which can be drained so dry that they will not recover, and how much comes from soil that’s not confined in an aquifer, which can be replenished by a few years of normal rains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Neptune's Bright Bubble

Collecting Solar Power Up in Orbit and Beaming It Down to the Ground for Use

Solar energy generation keeps on becoming cheaper and more efficient, but some basic limitations will always apply: solar panels can only generate power during the daytime, and much of the sunlight is absorbed by the atmosphere as it shines downward. So ESA is working on the concept of collecting solar power up in orbit, where sunlight is up to 11 times more intense than across European territory, then beaming it down to the ground for use.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
How JWST could detect industrial gases in exoplanet atmospheres

In its earliest form the Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence involved the hunt for messages that other civilizations were actively broadcasting for us to pick up. But another possibility is that these civilizations create passive technosignatures that we could spot, rather like the ordinary radio, TV and radar broadcasts that humans have been generating for a century. These, however, are much weaker.
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy
NASA
Science
Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Atmosphere

An atmosphere is a layer (or several layers) of gas that surrounds a planet, or other celestial body. If a celestial body is surrounded by a layer, or several layers, of gas, then it is said to have an atmosphere. Atmospheres are typically associated with planets and stars, although other celestial bodies can have them as well, such as comets, which have temporary atmospheres. An atmosphere can be acquired in different ways: it can be accreted onto a celestial body by gravitational attraction, or it can be released from a celestial body itself in a process referred to as outgassing. Whether or not a celestial body retains its atmosphere depends on the body’s mass and the temperature of the atmosphere. Generally speaking, the more mass the body has, and the cooler the atmosphere, the better chance it has of hanging onto its atmosphere. For example, a planet that is in close proximity to a star, and which therefore receives a lot of energy, might end up being stripped of its atmosphere — as happened to Mercury in our own Solar System.
ASTRONOMY
Hubble Confirms Largest Comet Nucleus Ever Seen – A Staggering 500 Trillion Tons Headed This Way

4-Billion-Year-Old Relic From The Early Solar System Is Headed This Way. Denizens of deep space, comets are among the oldest objects in the solar system. These icy “Lego blocks” are leftover from the early days of planet construction. They were unceremoniously tossed out of the solar system in a gravitational pinball game among the massive outer planets. The kicked-out comets took up residence in the Oort Cloud, a vast reservoir of far-flung comets encircling the solar system out to many billions of miles into deep space.
ASTRONOMY
NASA SpaceX Crew-4 Astronauts Enter Quarantine for Mission to Space Station

NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, entered their official quarantine period beginning Thursday, April 7, in preparation for their flight to the International Space Station on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission. The process of flight crew health stabilization is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

