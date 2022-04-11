ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Reggae Rise Up Florida 2022: Day Two

By Brian Nicholson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe good times kept on rolling at Reggae Rise Up Florida with Day Two! People piled in once gates opened, readying themselves for another momentous day of music. Honey Hounds from Jacksonville started the day...

thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
Pitchfork

A Day With Koffee, Reggae’s Next Pop Star

Koffee is marveling at the world’s tallest freestanding dinosaur skeleton, a long-necked Barosaurus that makes the five-foot-tall Jamaican musician look like a tiny figurine in comparison. As she stares, a little kid hops onto the platform in front of the dino’s bones to pose for a picture. “That would be a spectacle if that shit fell,” Koffee says dryly. It’s the 22-year-old’s first trip to New York’s Museum of Natural History, and she roams aimlessly at first, consumed by the scale of it all. With a gray OVO hoodie over her head, she mostly observes the enormous creatures in silence, gradually coming alive.
