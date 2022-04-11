City Council Study Meeting

RENTON, Wash. — After years of protest, moratoriums and delays, King County has granted approval for an asphalt plant to be built in Renton on the banks of the Cedar River. The county ruled Thursday that the project, which has been fiercely opposed by neighbors and environmental groups, “does not pose a probable significant adverse impact to the environment,” as long as the company takes mitigation measures.

