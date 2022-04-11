ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

What's new at the Mu? Native American artwork to supplement Big Read

By Margy Vogt
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNzWx_0f5UxmBL00

"Un-settling: A Story of Land Removal and Resistance" will be exhibited in the Massillon Museum’s Aultman Health Foundation Gallery through May 22.

The exhibition is a visual accompaniment to the memories of yesterday and stories of today that parallel the words of Muscogee author Joy Harjo, United States poet laureate, in her award-winning book, "An American Sunrise." In celebration of An American Sunrise, the contemporary Native American artists featured in Un-settling add their own reflections on removal and resistance as part of MassMu’s 2022 NEA Big Read.

Highlights

Artwork by Native Americans across the country will be exhibited: Dakota Mace, Gregg Deal, Hulleah J. Tsinhnahjinnie, Jesse Cooday, Melanie Yazzie, Natani Notah, Norman Akers, and Will Wilson. The exhibition is co-curated by Dr. Shana Klein and Marissa Tiroly, Kent State University.

In the Abolitionist Library, a component of the exhibition, visitors can spend time in a cozy niche with books and articles that provide further context for the exhibit themes.

Free copies of "An American Sunrise," the 2022 book selection for MassMu’s NEA Big Read may be picked up at the Museum and Massillon Public Library as long as the supply lasts. The exhibition Threads Moving Backward and Forward: Contemporary Textile Artworks from Ohio in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery also complements the Big Read.

Why you should attend

The Grownups Keep Talking/Nobody Knows Why is among the 30 exhibitions and events that accompany MassMu’s 2022 NEA Big Read book selection, An American Sunrise by Muscogee author Joy Harjo, US Poet Laureate. An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. This project is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts. One Tiger, Visit Canton, and Rotary Club of Massillon have provided additional Big Read and Little Read funding.

If you go

WHAT – MassMu Exhibition, "Un-settling: A Story of Land Removal and Resistance."

WHEN – Through May 22, 2022

WHERE – Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way East, downtown Massillon

MORE – massillonmuseum.org or 330-833-4061

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cK1TW_0f5UxmBL00

This article originally appeared on The Independent: What's new at the Mu? Native American artwork to supplement Big Read

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Native American Modernist Artist George Morrison Memorialized on New Forever Stamps

One of the nation’s greatest modernist artists and a founding figure of Native American modernism, George Morrison challenged prevailing ideas of what Native American art should be, arguing that an artist’s identity can exist independently from the nature of the art he creates. He is best known for his abstract landscape paintings and monumental wood […] The post Native American Modernist Artist George Morrison Memorialized on New Forever Stamps appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
Kingsport Times-News

Finding your family history in the 1950 Census

“The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle” is my favorite cartoon series. It was on network television from 1959 through 1964. Fortunately, it still lives on various television venues. R&B appeals to both kids and adults. Rocky is a flying squirrel, and Bullwinkle is a moose. Their nemeses are Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale, spies for The Fearless Leader. The show also features the less-than-brilliant Dudley Do-Right of the Mounties and his archenemy Snidely Whiplash, and Fractured Fairy Tales, and Aesop & Son, both featuring alternate interpretations of those classics. Then there is Peabody’s Improbable History with a bespectacled, professorial, talking canine assisted by his pet boy, Sherman. The pair visit various famous past events and personages using the time-traveling device Peabody invented: the WABAC machine.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Massillon, OH
Entertainment
City
Massillon, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
The Independent

What's new at the Mu? Luncheon talk to cover Towpath Trail

It’s spring – time to get back out on the trail! The Massillon Museum’s Brown Bag Lunch program on March 22, featuring Dan Rice, will be “The Ohio and Erie Canalway and Towpath Trail: Creating a Legacy for Future Generations.” The program will begin at 12:10 p.m. and conclude at 12:50 to accommodate those who attend on their lunch hour.
MASSILLON, OH
Jersey Shore Online

Report: No Native American Artifacts At Park

BRICK – The renovation of Cedar Bridge Manor Park could begin as early as this spring since an archaeological survey has been completed and no historical artifacts were found. Permits to proceed with the project were delayed since the .91-acre waterfront park on Manor Drive was located in a...
BRICK, NJ
ARTnews

Kamala Harris Praises ‘Historic’ Show About Legacies of Slavery at National Gallery of Art

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday night, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., held a preview of its long-awaited iteration of “Afro-Atlantic Histories,” an acclaimed exhibition that considers histories and legacies of the transatlantic slave trade. There to toast the occasion was one of the Capitol’s most important figures: Kamala Harris. In a speech delivered just hours after she presided over the confirmation of Kentanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court Justice, Harris called the exhibition “unlike any other in the National Gallery’s history.” With a purview spanning several centuries and multiple continents, “Afro-Atlantic Histories” features more...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Artworks#The Big Read#Un#Massmu#Nea Big Read#Kent State University#The Abolitionist Library#Museum And#Massillon Public Library
Hampton Times

Art scholarship awarded to William Tennent student

Julian Sabara, a student at William Tennent High School, has been awarded a scholarship to the University of the Arts Summer Institute. Sabara is currently a sophomore in an Art 2 class, one of the officers of the WTHS National Art Honor Society, and a rising star in the art department with a deep commitment to his art education and experience. He is currently taking weekend courses at UArts and is also volunteering time at the Michener Art Museum and helping to curate and hang a show there.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

$409.8 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Ceiling Goes Unsold, Baltimore Museum Selects Contemporary Art Head, and More: Morning Links for April 8, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DREAM HOUSE. With a new billionaire reportedly being minted every 26 hours, you might think someone would would want to acquire a sprawling villa in Rome with the only known ceiling fresco by Caravaggio. But that, apparently, is not the case—at least at its current price. As the Guardian reports, the 30,000-plus-square-foot Villa Aurora drew not one bid  at a Thursday sale with an asking price of €377 million (about $409.8 million). It also did not draw any bidding at €471 million ($511.9 million) in January. It will now...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Museums
The Daily Yonder

Indigenous Women Will Appear on the Quarter as Part of U.S. Mint Program

A relative of one of a handful of Indigenous women who have appeared or will appear on the quarter coin said her inclusion is part of history that needs to be celebrated more. Maria Tallchief is the latest Native American woman from Oklahoma who will appear on the quarter as part of the U.S. Mint’s 2023 American Women Quarters Program. Tallchief was a member of the Osage Nation. She passed away in 2013 and was known as America’s first prima ballerina.
FAIRFAX, OK
Digital Camera World

Unseen photos of Georgia O'Keefe, Alfred Steiglitz and William Faulker up for auction

Taken by an unknown photographer, these candid photos offer an insight into the private lives of three remarkable artists. Never before seen photos of three famous artists have gone up for sale at Bonham’s auction house. In total, 16 candid photos of the artist Georgia O’Keefe, photographer Alfred Stieglitz and writer William Faulker are expecting to bring in $20,000 - $30,000 if sold as a set.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ARTnews

See Inside the Massive 350-Artwork Gift Mega-Collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos Is Giving to Four Major Museums

Click here to read the full article. Greek collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos revealed plans Wednesday to donate hundreds of works from his collection to four institutions: Athens’s National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST), London’s Tate, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, and New York’s Guggenheim Museum. All told, 350 works by 142 artists are headed to those museums, with major pieces by figures like Robert Gober, Mike Kelley, Lynda Benglis, Paul Chan, and Isaac Julien among them. In an unusual arrangement, the Guggenheim and the MCA Chicago will share their 100-work gift. U.S. museums have shared acquisitions before, but never before have two...
CHICAGO, IL
Anita Durairaj

A symbol that resembles a swastika is sacred for some Native Americans

Navajo Indian silver jewelryPicture by C.C. Pierce (1861 - 1946); Wikimedia Commons; Public domain in the U.S. The symbol that resembles a swastika in some Navajo artwork isn't really a "swastika" with all the negative connotations having to do with Nazi Germany. In fact, the swastika means "well-being" in the Sanskrit language.
The Independent

The Independent

991
Followers
211
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy