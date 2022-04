HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you noticed heavy smoke north of Hastings Tuesday afternoon, it was because firefighters were battling yet another grassfire. Around 4 p.m., the Hastings Rural Volunteer Fire Department reported to 3735 W. 82nd for a report of a pivot catching on fire in a cornfield. Within minutes, Hastings Rural was joined by the Doniphan Fire Department as well as the Nebraska State Patrol and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, which provided mutual aid.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO