Makayla Mehmedi voted Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week

After four days of voting, Wallkill Valley sophomore shortstop Makayla Mehmedi has been selected as the Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week for the first week of the spring season.

Mehmedi went 5-for-7 with four runs scored and an RBI as Wallkill Valley opened the softball season defeating Hopatcong and losing to Morris Tech.

Here were the other nominees:

Juliana Behringer

Hanover Park freshman thrower

Behringer earned 19.33 varsity points in her first week of competition. She won the shot put and discus as Hanover Park beat Parsippany in a season-opening dual meet. Behringer had the best discus mark (94-4) at the Dodgertown Relays on Saturday, helping the Hornets' team finish first. She was also part of the third-place shot put and javelin relays.

Sophia Cardella

Mendham sophomore midfielder

Cardella averaged 3.5 goals and 5.25 draw controls as Mendham went 2-2 to open the girls lacrosse season.

Mike Filippone

Hanover Park senior centerfielder

Filippone had five hits, including three doubles, six runs scored, three RBI, and stole seven bases as Hanover Park defeated Oratory and Kinnelon to open the baseball season.

Tyler George

North Warren centerfielder

George went 4-for-6 with a double, a grand slam, and eight RBI as North Warren went 1-1 to open the baseball season.

Jordan Greenaway

Morristown Beard senior catcher

Greenaway was 6-for-10 with a double, three triples and four RBI as Morristown Beard opened the baseball season 1-2.

Katie Kopera

Jefferson freshman second baseman

Kopera hit .500, including two doubles and two triples, two stolen bases and eight runs scored as Jefferson went 5-0 to open the softball season.

Lara Kruck

Kittatinny senior goalie

Kruck averaged 10 saves per game as Kittatinny opened the girls lacrosse season 3-1, with its only loss to out-of-state opponent Warwick Valley (N.Y.). She recorded her 100th career save in a 13-2 defeat of Pope John on April 6.

John Kowalski

Vernon senior pitcher/centerfielder

Kowalski hit a double, a triple and two home runs – a grand slam and a three-run homer – for seven RBI as Vernon crushed Warren Hills, 24-2, in its season opener. Kowalski also allowed one hit and struck out five in three innings.

Kendall Palazzi

Mountain Lakes senior sprinter

Palazzi broke the school record, running 12.3 seconds in the 100-meter dash against Dover on April 5.

Peter Palozzi

Morris Catholic junior long-stick defenseman

Palozzi has three goals, 37 ground balls and eight takeaways for winless Morris Catholic (0-3) boys lacrosse.

Jack Veith

Wallkill Valley sophomore first baseman/pitcher

Veith went 6-for-12 with a double, six RBI and six runs scored as the Rangers opened 2-1. On the mound, he allowed one hit and one run, and earned one victory in 4⅓ innings.

Hunter Van Zant

Boonton senior midfielder

Van Zant averaged 4.5 goals, one assist and 8.8 ground balls in the Bombers' first five games. He was 13 of 15 on faceoffs in Boonton's 12-6 defeat of Parsippany Hills on April 6.

Results

