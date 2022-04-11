ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopatcong, NJ

Makayla Mehmedi voted Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week

By Jane Havsy, Morristown Daily Record
Daily Record
Daily Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399Seq_0f5UvwGR00

After four days of voting, Wallkill Valley sophomore shortstop Makayla Mehmedi has been selected as the Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week for the first week of the spring season.

Mehmedi went 5-for-7 with four runs scored and an RBI as Wallkill Valley opened the softball season defeating Hopatcong and losing to Morris Tech.

Here were the other nominees:

Juliana Behringer

Hanover Park freshman thrower

Behringer earned 19.33 varsity points in her first week of competition. She won the shot put and discus as Hanover Park beat Parsippany in a season-opening dual meet. Behringer had the best discus mark (94-4) at the Dodgertown Relays on Saturday, helping the Hornets' team finish first. She was also part of the third-place shot put and javelin relays.

Sophia Cardella

Mendham sophomore midfielder

Cardella averaged 3.5 goals and 5.25 draw controls as Mendham went 2-2 to open the girls lacrosse season.

Mike Filippone

Hanover Park senior centerfielder

Filippone had five hits, including three doubles, six runs scored, three RBI, and stole seven bases as Hanover Park defeated Oratory and Kinnelon to open the baseball season.

Tyler George

North Warren centerfielder

George went 4-for-6 with a double, a grand slam, and eight RBI as North Warren went 1-1 to open the baseball season.

Jordan Greenaway

Morristown Beard senior catcher

Greenaway was 6-for-10 with a double, three triples and four RBI as Morristown Beard opened the baseball season 1-2.

Katie Kopera

Jefferson freshman second baseman

Kopera hit .500, including two doubles and two triples, two stolen bases and eight runs scored as Jefferson went 5-0 to open the softball season.

Lara Kruck

Kittatinny senior goalie

Kruck averaged 10 saves per game as Kittatinny opened the girls lacrosse season 3-1, with its only loss to out-of-state opponent Warwick Valley (N.Y.). She recorded her 100th career save in a 13-2 defeat of Pope John on April 6.

John Kowalski

Vernon senior pitcher/centerfielder

Kowalski hit a double, a triple and two home runs – a grand slam and a three-run homer – for seven RBI as Vernon crushed Warren Hills, 24-2, in its season opener. Kowalski also allowed one hit and struck out five in three innings.

Kendall Palazzi

Mountain Lakes senior sprinter

Palazzi broke the school record, running 12.3 seconds in the 100-meter dash against Dover on April 5.

Peter Palozzi

Morris Catholic junior long-stick defenseman

Palozzi has three goals, 37 ground balls and eight takeaways for winless Morris Catholic (0-3) boys lacrosse.

Jack Veith

Wallkill Valley sophomore first baseman/pitcher

Veith went 6-for-12 with a double, six RBI and six runs scored as the Rangers opened 2-1. On the mound, he allowed one hit and one run, and earned one victory in 4⅓ innings.

Hunter Van Zant

Boonton senior midfielder

Van Zant averaged 4.5 goals, one assist and 8.8 ground balls in the Bombers' first five games.  He was 13 of 15 on faceoffs in Boonton's 12-6 defeat of Parsippany Hills on April 6.

Results

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing your browser cache. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Daily Record app or at DailyRecord.com.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Makayla Mehmedi voted Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Baseball: Statewide, day-by-day schedule, April 18-24

Wayne Hills (1-3) vs. Wayne Valley (2-2) at Wayne Valley HS, 4pm. Paramus Catholic (2-4) at River Dell (1-4), 4:15pm. Bergen Tech (1-5) at Paterson Eastside (1-3-1), 4:15pm. Hackensack (2-5) at Northern Highlands (2-2-1), 4:15pm. Fort Lee (2-3-1) at Ridgefield Park (5-1), 4:15pm. Don Bosco Prep (5-2) at Bergen Catholic...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Kittatinny over Morris Hills - Girls lacrosse recap

Delaney Campanella scored five goals as Kittatinny defeated Morris Hills 15-10 in Rockaway. Alexa Shotwell also had a hat-trick to go along with three assists with Emilie Woollen, Molly Riva and Cameron Volpe adding two goals and an assist each. Cassidy Mulroy had a goal and an assist as well.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley defeats Jefferson - Baseball recap

Lenape Valley scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with the 11-10 victory over Jefferson in Stanhope in a game that had 31 combined hits. Garrett Kelly led Lenape Valley (1-5) as he went 3-5 with four RBI and one run to hand Jefferson its first loss of the season.
STANHOPE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopatcong, NJ
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
City
Boonton, NJ
City
Hanover, NJ
City
Mendham, NJ
City
Morris, NY
City
Kinnelon, NJ
City
Hanover, NY
NJ.com

No. 4 St. Joseph (Met.) defeats East Brunswick - Baseball recap

Jack Kern propelled St. Joseph (Met.), No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 start going 4-4 with three RBI as his team defeated East Brunswick 7-2 in East Brunswick. St. Joseph took a 3-0 lead in the third inning before pulling away as it tacked on three more runs in the top of the fifth. Robbie Carvelli also played a key role in securing the victory as he finished 2-4 with two RBI and one home run.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Passaic Tech hits five home runs in win over Ramapo - Baseball recap

Jace Gilligan hit two solo home runs and went 3-for-3 with a walk overall as Passaic Tech, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ramapo, 10-0, in five innings, in Wayne. Devin Genoa went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Passaic Tech (6-1), which hit five homers on the day. Steven Peralta was 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, two runs and two RBI, while Nate Freidman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI. Winning pitcher Johnny Gilligan struck out seven over five scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one hit by pitch.
PASSAIC, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pope John#Morris Sussex Athlete#Wallkill Valley#Morris Tech#Hornets#Javelin
NJ.com

Highland over Gloucester Catholic - Girls lacrosse recap

Ashley Dean steered Highland with a hat trick in its 6-4 win against Gloucester Catholic in Sewell. McKenzie DeLaney notched two goals for Highland (1-3) as Kayla Barrett scored the other and Marianna Phillips added an assist. Natalie Barrera netted three goals and Fara Holland logged one for Gloucester Catholic...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Tennis: Group Rankings for April 15

BOYS TENNIS GROUP RANKINGS -- APRIL 14. Rankings are based off matches played and reported to njschoolsports.com through Thursday, April 7. Be sure to check out the updated Top 20 as well. For the latest classifications list, click here. Group 4 Rankings. 1-East Brunswick (8-0) 2-Bergen Tech (9-1) 3-Westfield (7-1)
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Township defeats Monroe - Girls lacrosse recap

Trinidad Machado scored four goals to lead Freehold Township past Monroe 6-5 in Monroe Township. Going into halftime up 3-2, Freehold Township (2-3) was able to eke out the victory as the two sides traded three goals apiece in the second half. Kristin Giordano recorded a hat trick for Monroe...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Shore - Softball recap

Catherine Reid powered Rumson-Fair Haven to a 13-6 victory over Shore in Rumson as she finished 4-4 with two RBI and four runs. Rumson-Fair Haven (3-3) broke through in the second innings as it scored five runs to take a 6-3 advantage before tacking on two more in the third. Mallory Novak, Cayla Kuo, Emily Richards, and Thea Azaceta each tallied an RBI as well.
RUMSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No. 4 Livingston over West Essex - Softball recap

Kelly Lyons went 3-for-4 including a 2-run double in a big rally as Livingston, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 9-1, over West Essex. Lyons’ extra base hit was part of a 6-run fourth inning as Livingston (3-1) put the game out of reach for West Essex (1-4).
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Western Iowa Today

ACGC boys place 5th at Indianola

(Indianola) ACGC got a boys track meet in on Friday night. The Chargers were among the 19-team field in the Indian Relays at Indianola. ACGC scored 44 points to place 5th. Trevin Suhr won the mile in 4:29.29. The 4X100 and 4X200 meter relays each lowered their own school records.
INDIANOLA, IA
Daily Record

Daily Record

666
Followers
270
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy