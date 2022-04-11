Vicksburg area home total loss after fire

UPDATE: Fire officials confirmed one person was killed in this house fire LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — West Metro Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a home on South Cole Court in Lakewood Thursday morning. Investigators were searching for one resident who was believed to be home at the time of the fire. (credit: West Metro Fire) According to a West Metro tweet, crews were in the 2700 block of S Cole Ct, where a house was fully-engulfed in flames. Firefighters were unable to enter the home because it was fully involved. (credit: West Metro Fire) (credit: West Metro Fire) The home was determined to be a total loss, and the cause was under investigation. UPDATE: The fire at the home in the 2700 blk of South Cole Court is out. The resident who was believed to be home is unaccounted for. Crews were unable to enter structure upon arrival because it was fully involved. Home is total loss. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/AuwAfANfW0 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 17, 2022

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 29 DAYS AGO