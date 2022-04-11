ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

7 displaced by New Bedford fire

By Melanie DaSilva
 4 days ago

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven people were forced from their home Monday morning after a fire broke out in New Bedford.

Fire crews responded to the triple-decker on Sidney Street just before 1 a.m.

A 12 News camera captured flames shooting from the roof that had already been charred from the fire.

Fire Chief Scott Kruger says it appears the fire started on the third floor and spread rapidly.

“It’s a stubborn fire, they had a large volume of fire when they arrived, you can tell by the damage to the house. There’s exposure to both sides, the protected the exposures, there’s no damage to them, which is great,” he said. “Fire is contained to the main fire building.”

Also Read: 11 displaced by New Bedford fire

All seven residents were asleep when the fire broke out but all got out safely. One dog and two cats were also saved but a third cat did not make it.

Seven adults and one infant are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently being investigated.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

