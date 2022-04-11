Severe Weather Statement issued for Dent, Phelps, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Phelps; Pulaski; Texas; Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Pulaski, and Phelps. In south central Missouri, Texas. In southwest Missouri, Laclede, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 915 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rock Creek at Rock Creek Road, Wolf Creek at Highway AB, the Gasconade River at Highway E, Beaver Creek at Crewes Ford Road, Baker Creek at Baker Creek Road, and the Woods Fork of the Gasconade River at Rippee Ford Road. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
