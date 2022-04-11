ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey County, TX

High Wind Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Davis Mountains; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Davis and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Lower Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected along I-15 between Pintura and Leads. * WHERE...Lower Washington County between Pintura and Leads along I-15. This does not include St George proper, where wind gusts will remain in the 30 mph range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts to 68 mph have been reported along I-15 near Leeds overnight.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Briscoe, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Briscoe; Hall HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Briscoe and Hall Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibilities at times.
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, TX
County
Garza County, TX
City
Kent, TX
County
Parmer County, TX
City
South Plains, TX
County
Cottle County, TX
City
Bailey, TX
City
Hockley, TX
City
Crosby, TX
County
Bailey County, TX
County
Castro County, TX
County
Yoakum County, TX
County
Briscoe County, TX
City
Briscoe, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
County
Cochran County, TX
County
Childress County, TX
County
Lubbock County, TX
County
Motley County, TX
City
Stonewall, TX
County
Dickens County, TX
County
Floyd County, TX
County
Swisher County, TX
County
Lamb County, TX
County
Hockley County, TX
City
Childress, TX
County
Crosby County, TX
County
King County, TX
County
Terry County, TX
County
Hale County, TX
County
Stonewall County, TX
City
Yoakum, TX
County
Hall County, TX
County
Lynn County, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Childress, Cottle, Dickens, Garza, Hall, King, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Dickens; Garza; Hall; King; Motley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE, SOUTH PLAINS, AND ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE, SOUTH PLAINS, AND ROLLING PLAINS * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent across the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: as low as 11 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Wind Watch#Bailey Briscoe
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Kiowa, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Kiowa; Pratt; Stafford HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Stafford, Clark, Comanche, Kiowa, Pratt and Barber Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Hall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hall and eastern Briscoe Counties through 415 PM CDT At 338 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported penny sized hail near Quitaque associated with a strong thunderstorm located near Caprock Canyon State Park. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Valley Schools and Brice. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Areas along and south of high terrain in Yavapai County including the Bradshaw Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Harding County, Quay County, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Harding County; Quay County; Union County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Quay County, Harding County and Union County. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could develop prior to and during the onset of precipitation with areas of reduced visibility. In northern Union county, areas of blowing snow may develop, particularly Monday evening. Portions of U.S. 64 and 87 may experience reduced visibility in blowing snow during this time.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dallam, Gray, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Dallam; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle, northern half of the Texas Panhandle, and Gray and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Locales along the eastern portion of the Little Colorado River Valley and across the White Mountains. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the High Wind Watch, from late tonight through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Castro, Parmer, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Castro; Parmer; Swisher WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Castro, Parmer and Swisher Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will reduce visibilities locally less than a mile.
CASTRO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Southwest Chaves County; Union County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Castle Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Castle Country HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Castle Country. * WHEN...From 3 PM today to 6 AM MDT Monday. Winds will be most impactful between 6 PM MDT this evening and 3 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; White Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Areas along and south of high terrain in Navajo and Apache Counties including the eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Chuska Mountains, and Black Mesa. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT THE HIGH WIND WARNING FOR EARLY TUESDAY MORNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO FORECASTED WINDS BELOW HIGH WIND CRITERIA. * WHAT...West winds 45 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel hazardous. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy