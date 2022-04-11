High Wind Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Locales along the eastern portion of the Little Colorado River Valley and across the White Mountains. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the High Wind Watch, from late tonight through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.

