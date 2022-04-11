ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gratiot County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Gratiot by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls For the South Fork Forked Deer River...including Jackson, Halls Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls. * WHEN...From this morning to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Farmland near the river is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued later this evening. Target Area: Ohio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Rough River near Dundee affecting Ohio County. .Rain that fell Wednesday continues to drain downstream into the Rough River. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rough River near Dundee. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, County roads between Dundee and Narrows flood. At 26.0 feet, County roads near Sunnydale flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 26.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Friday was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 10.6 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.1 feet on 02/25/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OHIO COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Oconto A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN OCONTO COUNTY At 942 AM CDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Oconto, or 12 miles north of Bay Shore Park, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel. This includes U.S. Highway 41 between mile markers 180 and 204. Locations impacted include Oconto, Little Suamico, Abrams, Stiles, Pensaukee, Lena, Cullen, Brookside and Sobieski. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Palm Beach FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Palm Beach. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1008 AM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Downtown West Palm Beach, Palm Beach International Airport, Schall Circle, Gun Club Estates, Port Of Palm Beach, Royal Palm Estates, Lake Clarke Shores, Mangonia Park, Glen Ridge, Westgate-Belvedere Homes, Lakeside Green, Cypress Lakes and Century Village. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...EASTERN OTTAWA AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clay Center to 4 miles east of Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Salina, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solomon, Bennington, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 near mile marker 267. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising to 25.5 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:38:00 Expires: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...North, east and southeast-facing beaches of Puerto Rico. All beaches in the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of boat ramps and pastures. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Friday was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The Attoyac Bayou is expected to fall below flood stage during Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Havana 14.0 17.3 Fri 8 am CDT 17.1 16.9 16.7
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 08:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding of the parking lot. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 162.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Friday was 163.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 161.1 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Peoria; Tazewell; Woodford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Illinois River at Peoria. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Some flooding begins to bottomland not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Peoria 18.0 18.0 Fri 8 am CDT 17.7 17.5 17.2
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clinton, Gratiot, Isabella by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clinton; Gratiot; Isabella WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Isabella, Gratiot and Clinton counties. * WHEN..till 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Williams and Fulton OH Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Jay, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Jay; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM CDT /345 AM EDT/. Target Area: Calhoun; Franklin; Gulf; Liberty The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Liberty, Calhoun, Gulf and Franklin Counties. For the Apalachicola River...including Blountstown...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, John Redd Road in Calhoun County will begin to flood one half mile west of the boat landing, restricting access to the area. The lower portion of the boat ramp in Blounstown floods at this level. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday /9:15 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Friday /9:15 AM EDT Friday/ was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 07/08/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

