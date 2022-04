This Saturday is our last day of winter but it will already feel more like spring. Following morning lows in the mid 70s near the coast and low 70s/upper 60s across inland areas, temperatures will rise up into the mid 80s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear despite a stray shower near the coast in the morning, then an isolated shower farther inland by the evening. It will also be pretty humid, driving heat indices to around 90F.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO