Kentucky State

Bridge replacement project starts this week in Kentucky

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Construction starts this week to replace a 92-year-old bridge in Kentucky, the state Transportation Cabinet said.

The bridge carries Stonebridge Road over Muddy Fork, a tributary of Beargrass Creek, in Jefferson County.

The existing bridge will be closed, and traffic will be detoured for up to 90 days, with weather or other unforeseen factors possibly delaying the work. Motorists will have to use Blankenbaker Lane and River Hill Road during the bridge closure.

The new bridge will keep historic aesthetic features, the cabinet said.

Stonebridge was built in 1930 and is owned by the city of Indian Hills. It has an average daily traffic count of nearly 1,200 vehicles.

M&M Services Co. will handle the replacement project under a $480,265.64 contract.

