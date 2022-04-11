ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive fire breaks out at a Lansing warehouse

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fire crews are actively working to put out a fire in Lansing.

Around 4:25 A.M. on Monday, fire crews responded to the large fire that broke out at a warehouse near the corner of East Kalamazoo Street and South Hosmer Street.

In the beginning phases the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the warehouse.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the warehouse and crews on the scene said tires and scrap materials were inside. The cause is unknown.

6 News is on the scene along with several fire crews that have arrived. Fire crews told 6 News they are fighting the fire from above.

Officials say no one was injured.

Due to the fire, there may be some road closures or detours throughout the day.

This is a developing story and as more details are uncovered, 6 News will keep you updated.

