Shepherdstown, WV

Potomac River access site open during water plant project

The Associated Press
4 days ago
 4 days ago

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A popular access site on the Potomac River in West Virginia will remain open while a water plant improvement project is completed, the Division of Natural Resources said.

Parking near the boat ramp will be limited while the work is done, the agency said.

It’s expected the work associated with the water plant project will take about 15 months. Much of the parking area at the access site in Shepherdstown will likely be occupied by construction work.

The Division of Natural Resources is working with the city to improve the access site after construction is finished. Improvements may include increased parking for fishing and boating visitors who use the site, the agency said.


News Break
Politics
News 12

Hochul: State to spend $150M fixing Mount Vernon sewers

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today a $150 million plan to help fix the sewers in Mount Vernon. City officials say the entire sewer system needs a complete overhaul as it's collapsing beneath residents' feet. The century-old sewers are notoriously bad and have led to decades of flooding and backups into...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
KIFI Local News 8

Yellowstone National Park culls just 49 bison this winter

Forty-nine Yellowstone National Park bison were shipped to slaughter, killed by hunters or captured for relocation this winter —- well short of officials’ goal to remove 600 to 900 of the animals. The post Yellowstone National Park culls just 49 bison this winter appeared first on Local News 8.
ANIMALS
Daily Voice

New Area Code For Hudson Valley Gets Approval

A new area code is officially coming to the Hudson Valley. The 845 area code is running out of potential new phone numbers - reportedly as soon as the end of the year - and some areas could soon be assigned a new area code. Officials have not disclosed what...
POLITICS
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

