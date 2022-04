After years of waiting, Atlanta is finally returning for its third season. At long last, the world of prestige TV feels a little more complete. When Atlanta first premiered on FX in fall of 2016, it was almost immediately clear that this comedy was something special. Donald and Stephen Glover’s series skillfully blended slapstick comedy, dream logic, and abject horror to capture their take on the Black experience. Years later, it still stands as one of the most interesting, profound, and experimental shows on TV. Wondering when you can expect new episodes? Here’s when Atlanta Season 3 will premiere.

