MLB

Blue Jays visit the Yankees to open 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays (2-1) vs. New York Yankees (2-1)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -112, Blue Jays -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to start a four-game series.

New York had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Yankees slugged .407 with a .729 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 44-37 in road games a season ago. The Blue Jays pitching staff averaged 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

State
New York State
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

