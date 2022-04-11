Pittsburgh visits New York after overtime victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (33-29-9, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host Pittsburgh after the Penguins knocked off Nashville 3-2 in overtime.

The Islanders are 12-6-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.9 shots per game.

The Penguins are 12-8-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Kris Letang with 0.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 52 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 19 assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Letang leads the Penguins with 55 total assists and has 62 points. Sidney Crosby has 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Ilya Sorokin: day to day (upper body), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

Penguins: Radim Zohorna: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.