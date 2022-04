After the fairly consistent rain over the last couple days, we are finally seeing the end to the rain and the beginning to the sunshine! Now that the rain is over, we can break down some of the statistics with it. The Rockford Airport recorded 0.62″ of rain, which brings our monthly total to 1.06″, but that is still 0.32″ short from where we should be. Likewise, we are nearly 2″ short on our yearly rainfall totals.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 26 DAYS AGO