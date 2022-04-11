ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Thai c.bank chief says growth a bigger worry than inflation for now

By Kay Johnson
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Economy seen back to pre-COVID levels in Q1 2023

* Tourism may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2026

* Q1 GDP growth seen at 1.8% year/year

* Inflation spike is seen as temporary

BANGKOK, April 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank will focus monetary policy efforts on shoring up sluggish growth in Southeast Asia’a second-largest economy, its chief said on Monday, even as surging global price pressures force its peers to raise interest rates.

The central bank is among a shrinking number globally that continue to see inflationary pressures as transitory, with more concern given to a collapse in foreign tourist arrivals caused by the pandemic and its long-term hit to the growth.

Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told Reuters in an interview he expects the economy to have grown 1.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year and that the Russia-Ukraine war would not derail the recovery.

Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told Reuters in an interview he expects the economy to have grown 1.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year.

“The economic recovery is still intact, slow and uneven,” he said. “Our priority now is to ensure that the recovery remains intact”.

The Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee last month voted unanimously to hold the key rate at an all-time low of 0.50%, where it has been since May 2020. It holds its next policy review in June.

While headline inflation, largely driven by supply side pressures, will exceed the central bank’s target range of 1-3% this year, it will likely come back to the target next year, Sethaput said. “Long term, medium term inflation expectations still look relatively anchored in the two to three percent range,” he said, adding “we haven’t seen yields spike that sharply as a result of the higher inflation”.

Inflation hit a 13-year high of 5.73% in March, driven mostly by energy costs. The BOT last month raised its headline inflation forecast to 4.9% from 1.7% seen previously but projects inflation will then slow to 1.7% in 2023.

It lowered its 2022 economic growth forecast to 3.2% from 3.4% previously and next year’s outlook to 4.4% from 4.7%.

The Thai economy is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of next year, lagging its peers in the region, Sethaput said.

“That’s because we’re very heavily reliant on tourism,” he said of a sector that normally accounts for about 12% of gross domestic product and a fifth of employment.

However, the sector’s contribution to the economy might not return to those levels until 2026, in part because of China’s COVID-19 restrictions on outbound travel.

The BOT expects 5.6 million foreign tourists this year and 19 million next year, well down on the 40 million foreign tourists in 2019, before the pandemic.

Asked about future policy tightening, Sethaput said the central bank would watch out for signs of “deviation from the expected recovery” such as second-round effects on prices and unanchored inflation expectations.

Thailand has strong buffers, with low external debt and high foreign reserves, to withstand global volatility, he added.

The Thai baht’s moves have been largely driven by global fundamentals, Sethaput said. The currency traded at a two-week low of about 33.6 per dollar on Monday.

“We don’t like excessive volatility... but if the volatility or the movements in the currency, whether the dollar or the baht, are driven by fundamentals, then we’re more accepting of those movements,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Marketmind: Inflation or growth?

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao. A JPMorgan survey shows a record high 86% of its clients planned to raise equity exposure. It is unclear if those plans will have come unstuck after the latest spurt in oil and commodity, and galloping inflation expectations. The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headline Inflation#Gross Domestic Product#Interest Rates#Thai#The Bank Of Thailand
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Reuters

Thai c.bank to allow banks to do some digital asset businesses

BANGKOK, March 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is planning new rules on investments in digital assets by subsidiaries of commercial banks, including allowing them to invest up to 3% of their capital in such businesses, an assistant governor said on Wednesday. The improved rules are expected to be introduced...
ECONOMY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold scales more than one-week peak on Ukraine, inflation worries

(Updates prices) * SPDR gold holdings highest in over a year * Fed remains behind curve in inflation fight - analyst * Silver rises more than 2% By Brijesh Patel March 24 (Reuters) - Gold rose to a more than one-week high on Thursday as concerns over soaring prices and uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine lifted bullion's appeal as a safe-haven and an inflation hedge. Spot gold was up 1% at $1,963.21 per ounce at 1:48 p.m. EDT (1748 GMT), its highest level since March 14. U.S. gold futures settled up 1.3% at $1,962.20. "The very strong underlying inflationary pressures continue to be the main supportive fundamental factor driving the gold price. There are other ancillary factors, most notably, the war in Ukraine," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures. The Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points on March 16, and since then top U.S. central bank policymakers have signalled a more aggressive approach to monetary policy tightening this year to fight rising inflation. "Even the idea of a rising interest rate environment nipping at the heels of the gold market is not enough to offset the positive pressures that we're seeing from the inflationary tilt. We believe that the Fed remains behind the curve," Meger added. Gold, which pays no interest, tends to lose its appeal when interest rates rise, but the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and a spike in oil prices adding to existing inflationary pressures have put a floor under gold prices, analysts said. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to its highest level since February 2021 on Wednesday. With bullion-backed ETF's elevated, "gold could well attract more suitors if stagflation risks become more amplified over the near term," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity. Meanwhile, Western leaders meeting in Brussels agreed to strengthen their forces in Eastern Europe, increase military aid to Ukraine and tighten their sanctions on Russia as Moscow's assault on its neighbour entered a second month. Silver climbed 2% to $25.55 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $1,024.50, and palladium rose 0.6% to $2,525.72. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Paul Simao and Vinay Dwivedi)
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Could Inflation Impact Growth?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. If the pace of consumer spending falls behind the rate of inflation, economic growth could be impacted in 2022. Watch the full video on the CME Group website here.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tax rise due to be £12.5bn bigger than expected amid inflation surge, says IFS

The tax impact of a freeze on income tax thresholds is set to be much bigger than was previously thought amid surging living costs, according to a think tank.Tax thresholds often increase in line with inflation, but last year Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a four-year freeze to income tax thresholds.Based on inflation forecasts at the time, this was expected to represent an £8 billion tax rise, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said.Since then, inflation has surged.The tax threshold freeze is now on track to be a £20.5 billion tax hike - two-and-a-half times what was originally expectedTom Waters, IFSTaking...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

China cuts banks' reserve requirement ratio as economy slows

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth. The People’s Bank of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian cenbank says wants rouble rate to be determined by market

(Reuters) - The Russian central bank has imposed foreign exchange controls to support liquidity but aims to preserve market pricing principles and a rouble exchange rated determined by the market, the bank’s first deputy governor said on Friday. Ksenia Yudayeva said the Russian economy and its financial sector were...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy