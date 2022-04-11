ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland fashion chain LPP to expand EU presence after Ukraine, Russia retreat

 4 days ago

Gdansk, April 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest fashion retailer LPP said on Monday it would strengthen its presence in the European Union, shifting focus after suspending its business in Ukraine and closing stores in Russia.

LPP plans to enter Italy, Greece and Cyprus next year and also said it would continue expanding its “Reserved” brand in Germany and Great Britain. (Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

