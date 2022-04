There are more PCs running Windows XP than systems which have adopted Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system, a new report focusing on business PCs has claimed. Granted, in both cases the percentages are very low, but findings from Lansweeper, an IT asset management company, show Windows XP was found to be on 1.71% of the PCs surveyed, compared to just 1.44% which have shifted to Windows 11.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO