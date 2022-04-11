ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Cool tonight, but warmer temps coming soon

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Southwest Florida will enjoy one more cool and seasonable night tonight before warmer temperatures and higher humidity return later this week.

This means that while the humidity stays low, our area’s wildfire threat will remain high. Through tomorrow be sure to do what you can to prevent any fires as with the breeze any fires that develop will spread fairly easily.

On Tuesday, temperatures will warm well above the norm for this time of year, peaking near 90 after the lunch hour. Rain chances will remain near zero through the entire day.

On Wednesday and Thursday humidity will be higher. This will keep nighttime lows warmer, only dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s at night. The higher humidity will also help bring us the chance of at least a few isolated showers, mainly on Thursday and Friday as a front approaches our region from the west.

As of now the Easter holiday weekend looks warm. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected to peak around 90 degrees with the chance of at least an isolated shower or two developing both days.

Fort Myers, FL
