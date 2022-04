By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The concerns of understaffing continue at the Allegheny County Jail continue tonight. The guards union said it requested the jail be put on lockdown for safety reasons. Union president Brian Englert said the current shift is short seven hallway escorts and an intake officer. He said that is dangerous for the inmates and the staff if there is a problem inside the jail. KDKA has reached out to Allegheny County for comment and is awaiting a response. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA