ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

These Are the Counties In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0f5UiGb400 After adding over 208,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.4% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR, metro area consists of Pulaski County, Faulkner County, Saline County, and three other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 3.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Little Rock residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 7.8 daily new cases per 100,000 Little Rock residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Perry County. There were an average of 1.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Perry County during the past week, the least of the six counties in Little Rock with available data.

Case growth in the Little Rock metro area varies widely at the county level. In Pulaski County, for example, there were an average of 3.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Little Rock and far more than the case growth rate in Perry County.

Just as Perry County has the slowest case growth in the Little Rock area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 7, there were a total of 24,229.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Perry County, the fewest of the six counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,484.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Perry County, unemployment peaked at 9.8% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.2%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 7. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 7 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending March 31 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Perry County 10,355 1.2 5.1 24,229.8 357.3
2 Lonoke County 72,528 2.1 5.1 27,379.8 335.0
3 Faulkner County 123,624 2.2 6.8 28,336.7 253.2
4 Saline County 119,415 2.5 6.8 25,804.1 276.3
5 Grant County 18,126 2.6 23.3 24,589.0 336.5
6 Pulaski County 392,967 3.6 8.3 26,198.9 298.0

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located […]
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Little Rock, AR
Health
North Little Rock, AR
Government
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Pulaski County, AR
Health
County
Perry County, AR
County
Pulaski County, AR
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
Pulaski County, AR
Government
City
North Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located […]
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Tennessee Lookout

A travel nurse leaves fears of hospital drug tampering across three states

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been exposed to contaminated syringes last […] The post A travel nurse leaves fears of hospital drug tampering across three states appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which […]
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
News 12

Hochul: State to spend $150M fixing Mount Vernon sewers

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today a $150 million plan to help fix the sewers in Mount Vernon. City officials say the entire sewer system needs a complete overhaul as it's collapsing beneath residents' feet. The century-old sewers are notoriously bad and have led to decades of flooding and backups into...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#The Little Rock#U S Census Bureau#Ar#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The City Where The Vehicle Theft Rate Is Soaring

Car makers have tried several things over the years to keep cars from being stolen. Car keys date back to the early 1900s. They were more effective when all cars added doors. People have even clamped locks on their tires and braces on their steering wheels. Car theft protection became more effective with car alarms. […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy