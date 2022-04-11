ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckham County, OK

High Wind Watch issued for Beckham, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Roger Mills, Woods by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Comanche, Custer, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Comanche; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Kiowa; Major; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Comanche, Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Grady; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Jefferson; Kiowa; Major; Roger Mills; Stephens; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WARM... WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN INTO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * TIMING...Noon through 8 pm Sunday. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...upper 70s and low 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires which start will be difficult to contain.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Johnson; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Mountains and foothills of east Tennessee. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Lower Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected along I-15 between Pintura and Leads. * WHERE...Lower Washington County between Pintura and Leads along I-15. This does not include St George proper, where wind gusts will remain in the 30 mph range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts to 68 mph have been reported along I-15 near Leeds overnight.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woods; Woodward WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Ellis and Woodward Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN NORTH TEXAS AND SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning for breezy winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * TIMING...Noon through 8 PM this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon humidity 12 to 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will be difficult to control.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Jack, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Comanche; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Jack; Lampasas; Mills; Palo Pinto; Stephens; Young Fire Weather Watch Thursday afternoon along and west of US 281 .Very warm, dry and breezy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon, resulting in an increasing threat for wildfires. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR VERY WARM TEMPERATURES...BREEZY SOUTH WINDS...VERY LOW HUMIDITY...AND ABUNDANT DRY FUEL ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM JACKSBORO TO LAMPASAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1019.0 feet, Widespread flooding in wooded lowland is occurring along the river. About a half-foot of water surrounds a few homes on South Biron Drive in Biron. Water may be over portions of Reddin Road. Water may also be approaching parts of Highway 66 or County Road P due to Stoney Brook Creek backing up. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:10 PM CDT Friday the stage was 1018.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:10 PM CDT Friday was 1018.9 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1017.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1017.7 feet on 04/13/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WOOD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beckham, Carter, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Greer, Harmon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beckham; Carter; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Jefferson; Kiowa; Love; Murray; Stephens; Tillman SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 53 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BECKHAM CARTER COMANCHE COTTON GARVIN GREER HARMON JACKSON JEFFERSON KIOWA LOVE MURRAY STEPHENS TILLMAN
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Harding County, Quay County, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Harding County; Quay County; Union County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Quay County, Harding County and Union County. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could develop prior to and during the onset of precipitation with areas of reduced visibility. In northern Union county, areas of blowing snow may develop, particularly Monday evening. Portions of U.S. 64 and 87 may experience reduced visibility in blowing snow during this time.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Decatur, Norton, Sheridan, Graham and Gove Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow is anticipated to still be ongoing for the start of the High Wind Warning which may create some areas of reduced visibilities.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Davis and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; White Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Black Mesa and Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harper, Kingman, McPherson, Reno, Rice, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harper; Kingman; McPherson; Reno; Rice; Saline WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Saline, Rice, McPherson, Reno, Kingman, and Harper Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
HARPER COUNTY, KS

