High Wind Watch issued for Beckham, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Roger Mills, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1019.0 feet, Widespread flooding in wooded lowland is occurring along the river. About a half-foot of water surrounds a few homes on South Biron Drive in Biron. Water may be over portions of Reddin Road. Water may also be approaching parts of Highway 66 or County Road P due to Stoney Brook Creek backing up. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:10 PM CDT Friday the stage was 1018.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:10 PM CDT Friday was 1018.9 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1017.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1017.7 feet on 04/13/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WOOD COUNTY, WI ・ 21 DAYS AGO