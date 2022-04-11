Appian Named a "Customers' Choice" Again in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer: Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

Are These The Best Cyclical Stocks To Buy Right Now?. Cyclical stocks are among the more interesting plays in the stock market today, to say the least. Why? Well, simply put, this would be due to the industry’s growth being tied closely to the economy. As such, in an environment with growing inflation and a Federal Reserve working to address it, investor interest in cyclical stocks could dip. Nevertheless, some analysts believe the inflation surge could be beginning to subside. Take yesterday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for example where the overall readings came in hotter than expected. However, core inflation which excludes energy and food prices actually rose by 0.3% for the month, below estimates of a 0.5% increase. This would not be that surprising seeing as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to weigh on key supplies globally.

