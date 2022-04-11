ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Appian Named a "Customers' Choice" Again in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer: Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

By Appian
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Appian takes customers from process discovery to workflow design and automation, delivering a total experience in one unified platform. MCLEAN, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it has been recognized again as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP)....

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

iCreditWorks Announces the Addition of the TrueZERO% Installment Loan to Its Broad Point-Of-Sale Product Suite

The TrueZERO% installment loan offered through the iCreditWorks* Platform expands its broad offering of loan products to include a 12-month, true 0% APR program. ISELIN, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, one of the fastest-growing FinTech platforms in the United States, announced today the addition of TrueZERO% to its broad Point-Of-Sale suite of financing products. This installment loan product has a 0% annual interest rate; the principal loan balance is divided into 12 monthly installment payments. The TrueZERO% installment loan product is available to qualified applicants through the iCreditWorks native mobile App and in-office iCreditWorksPRO Tablet.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of AbbVie Inc. or International Business Machines Corporation to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:. The company, its officers, or directors misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. As a result of the alleged wrongful acts and omissions, AbbVie's securities have experienced a significant decline in market value and AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Singapore's Nexus International School Remotely Solves 90% of Interactive Display Technical Issues via ViewSonic's Solution

MyViewBoard Manager helps to Improve operational efficiency, reduce manpower and energy consumption. BREA, Calif., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's Nexus International School has been building a powerful digital learning setup with the school running nearly 100 of ViewSonic Corp.'s ViewBoard interactive displays in 79 classrooms over 12 floors. While creating a more immersive learning environment for students, this presented technical challenges for the administration.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Of The Customer#Enterprise Software#Appian#Customer Experience#Appn#Lcap#Large Enterprise#Midsize Enterprise
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market size to Grow by USD 14.25 billion | Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd. and Capgemini SE Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market size is expected to grow by USD 14.25 bn, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.58% during the forecast period. Use our report analysis and...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sourdough Market - 30% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Sourdough Bread Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sourdough market is expected to grow by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.37% according to the latest market research report by Technavio. 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the sourdough market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing health concerns will facilitate the sourdough market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Taste Modulators Market Size to Grow by USD 851.48 Million | Increasing Popularity of Low-calorie Sweeteners to Drive Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The taste modulators market share is expected to increase by USD 851.48 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Freethink

An old satellite was hacked to broadcast signals across North America

A group of security researchers have hacked a decommissioned communications satellite, called Anik F1R, originally shot into orbit in 2005. Embedded device security researcher Karl Koscher and his colleagues demonstrated that malicious hackers could potentially communicate with satellites that have been decommissioned but not yet moved into their final resting place — their “graveyard orbit.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ashleigh Price Joins IPX1031 Utah

IPX1031 Expands Mountain Region with Ashleigh Price as VP, National Accounts in Utah. SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is pleased to announce the addition of Ashleigh Price as Vice President, National Accounts to the IPX1031 Mountain team. Price joins forces with...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

LUCID HEARING LAUNCHES ONE OF THE INDUSTRY'S MOST DISCREET IN-EAR HEARING DEVICES FOR CONSUMERS

Focusing on removing the stigma associated with hearing health, fio™ is a product engineered with the consumer in mind. FORTWORTH, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their continued customer-focused approach Lucid Hearing launches one of the industry's most technologically advanced hearing aids. Developed by leveraging over 20 years of hearing health experience and a focus on the main consumer concern around discreet fit, fio, is Lucid Hearing's smallest in-canal, rechargeable hearing aid.
TEXAS STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Six Nines Announces Support for AWS for Games

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Nines announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate cloud-native game development and design through their Studio in the Cloud offering running exclusively on AWS. AWS for Games is an initiative featuring services and solutions...
VIDEO GAMES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Best Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 Cyclical Stocks For Your List

Are These The Best Cyclical Stocks To Buy Right Now?. Cyclical stocks are among the more interesting plays in the stock market today, to say the least. Why? Well, simply put, this would be due to the industry’s growth being tied closely to the economy. As such, in an environment with growing inflation and a Federal Reserve working to address it, investor interest in cyclical stocks could dip. Nevertheless, some analysts believe the inflation surge could be beginning to subside. Take yesterday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for example where the overall readings came in hotter than expected. However, core inflation which excludes energy and food prices actually rose by 0.3% for the month, below estimates of a 0.5% increase. This would not be that surprising seeing as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to weigh on key supplies globally.
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Excelsior Mining to Present a Live-Video Webinar to Highlight Updates to the Gunnison Copper Project, Johnson Camp Mine and Exploration Properties

PHOENIX, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (OTCQX: EXMGF) (FSE: 3XS) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") announces that Stephen Twyerould President & CEO, and Robert Winton SVP and General Manager, will be presenting during a live-video webinar with a Q&A on Thursday, April 14th at 1pm (Eastern Daylight Time). The event will be hosted by Amvest Capital. Those wishing to participate in the video-webinar can do so by Registering Here.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy