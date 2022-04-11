Appian Named a "Customers' Choice" Again in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer: Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms
Appian takes customers from process discovery to workflow design and automation, delivering a total experience in one unified platform. MCLEAN, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it has been recognized again as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP)....www.ontownmedia.com
